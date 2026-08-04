AI-based information monitoring platform to support Asia-Pacific intelligence agency

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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NEW YORK, New York. Cyabra received a multiyear, six-figure contract to provide an Asia-Pacific intelligence agency with an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform for monitoring online information dissemination and coordinating operations to influence that information, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, the agency will use Cyabra’s narrative intelligence software to monitor social networks and other digital platforms for campaigns intended to influence public opinion, the statement reads.

The platform analyzes online content and user behavior to identify emerging narratives and patterns, the company says. It also provides tools for examining the accounts, networks, and amplification methods involved.

According to Cyabra, intelligence analysts can use the resulting data to assess how information spreads and determine potential responses.

The contract expands Cyabra’s work with government and defense customers in the Asia-Pacific region. The company develops software for national-security organizations, government agencies, businesses, and communications firms.