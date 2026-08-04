Military Embedded Systems

AI-based information monitoring platform to support Asia-Pacific intelligence agency

News

August 04, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-based information monitoring platform to support Asia-Pacific intelligence agency
Stock image

NEW YORK, New York. Cyabra received a multiyear, six-figure contract to provide an Asia-Pacific intelligence agency with an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform for monitoring online information dissemination and coordinating operations to influence that information, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, the agency will use Cyabra’s narrative intelligence software to monitor social networks and other digital platforms for campaigns intended to influence public opinion, the statement reads.

The platform analyzes online content and user behavior to identify emerging narratives and patterns, the company says. It also provides tools for examining the accounts, networks, and amplification methods involved.

According to Cyabra, intelligence analysts can use the resulting data to assess how information spreads and determine potential responses.

The contract expands Cyabra’s work with government and defense customers in the Asia-Pacific region. The company develops software for national-security organizations, government agencies, businesses, and communications firms. 

Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Communications
Unmanned
DoD photo
News
DoD's counter-drone marketplace expanded to speed access to validated systems

August 04, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image: Cambridge Pixel
News
Radar-processing software used in counter-UAS exercise supports NATO open standard

August 04, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Stock image
News
Cybersecurity test contract for U.S. Air Force secured by Odyssey

August 03, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Move Out/Jump Off (MOJO) Next tactical gateway via Viasat
News
Tactical Link 16 gateways delivered for U.S. Air Mobility Command aircraft

July 30, 2026

More Comms