Military Embedded Systems

AI-native planning, operations tool platformed by GSA OneGov

News

July 28, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-native planning, operations tool platformed by GSA OneGov
Graphic courtesy CORAS.ai

McLEAN, Vir. Artificial intelligence (AI)-native platform provider CORAS.ai announced that the GSA OneGov strategy now enables federal agencies to access GARY, the company's native agentic AI digital workforce tool for back-office decision intelligence, AI governance, workflow execution, and mission operations, through the FedRAMP High/IL5/6++ CORAS.ai platform.

The GSA OneGov Strategy -- a U.S. General Services Administration project launched in 2025 to centralize federal purchasing, lower IT and software costs, and standardize interagency contract terms -- now affords federal agencies the ability to access a secure operational layer that enables users to direct, govern, and scale workflows. 

The GARY layer, says CORAS.ai, enables agencies to operationalize agentic AI for mission execution. 

 

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