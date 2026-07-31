Electro-optical and digital cockpit upgrades equip French NH90 helos for special operations

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

NH90 helicopter via Airbus

MARIGNANE, France. Airbus Helicopters delivered the first NH90 Standard 2 helicopter to the French Armament General Directorate for special-operations missions, the company announced in a statement.

The new configuration is based on the NH90 Tactical Transport Helicopter and will be operated by the French Army Aviation’s special-forces squadron in Pau. France has ordered 18 NH90 Standard 2 helicopters, with deliveries scheduled to be completed by mid-2029.

The helicopter incorporates a Safran Euroflir 410 D electro-optical system, a new digital map generator, accommodations for a third crew member, and enlarged rear sliding windows designed to support the use of self-protection weapons.

The configuration also includes provisions for integrating a Direct Aperture System intended to improve crew visibility in snow, dust, fog, and other degraded visual environments during day or night operations. Planned upgrades include the Thales TopOwl digital helmet-mounted display, which will be able to present imagery from both the aperture system and electro-optical sensors on the visor.

The NH90 Standard 2 program was ordered in 2020 through the NATO Helicopter Management Agency. Spain joined the program in December 2025 with an order for 31 similarly configured helicopters.