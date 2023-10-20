UH-60 avionics trainers to be provided to Asutralia by Kratos

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has won a contract to supply three aviation trainers for the Australian Defence Force (ADF), the company announced in a statement.

Specifically, the order includes one UH-60M Black Hawk Avionics Trainer (BHAT) and two UH-60M Maintenance Blended Reconfigurable Aviation Trainers (MBRAT), the company says.

This contract, secured through the United States Army’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation Utility Project Office, is a Foreign Military Sales award. The Australian Defence Force's Rotary Wing Aircraft Maintenance School (RAMS), situated at the Army Aviation Centre in Oakey, Queensland, will be the final recipient of these avionics trainers, the statement reads.

The trio of UH-60M avionics trainers is intended to enhance the ADF’s UH-60M maintenance training capabilities, working in tandem with the existing Kratos CH-47F avionics trainer at RAMS, the company says.