AI-powered software platform signed to license agreement with NASA

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image: Pixabay HOBOKEN, N.J. Space and defense technology company Rocket One announced that it will operate under a nonexclusive patent license agreement with the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) covering the Affordable Vehicle Avionics System (AVA), a NASA-developed technology that will serve as the foundation for Rocket One's planned artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software platform that supports spacecraft mission planning, avionics modeling, simulation and engineering workflows.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rocket One secured rights to develop and commercialize software, analytical tools, and technical workflows using NASA's patented technology within a defined field of use focused on modeling, simulation, testing and mission planning for space-vehicle avionics.

Rocket One will integrate the licensed technology into an AI-enabled platform designed to streamline spacecraft engineering, mission readiness, avionics analysis, and technical decision-making for commercial launch providers, satellite operators, aerospace companies, defense contractors, and government organizations.