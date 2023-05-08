SOF AT&L Acquisition executive keynote Tuesday morning

News

SOF Week 2023 - TAMPA, Fla. The second keynote session of SOF Week 2023 at the Tampa Convention Center is the SOF AT&L Acquisition Executive Keynote featuring Jim Smith, USSOCOM Acquisition Executive at SOF Acquisition, Technology & Logistics.

Smith's talk follows the main keynote address from Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, the 13th Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

The SOF Week 2023 exhibition floor open at 9 am EST.