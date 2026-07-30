Military Embedded Systems

Tactical Link 16 gateways delivered for U.S. Air Mobility Command aircraft

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July 30, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Tactical Link 16 gateways delivered for U.S. Air Mobility Command aircraft
Move Out/Jump Off (MOJO) Next tactical gateway via Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat delivered Move Out/Jump Off Next tactical gateway systems to U.S. Air Mobility Command under a multimillion-dollar task order supporting urgent airborne communications requirements, the company announced in a statement.

The systems were delivered less than two weeks after Viasat received the order through a sole-source indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract administered by the U.S. General Services Administration, the statement reads.

Move Out/Jump Off (MOJO) Next is a roll-on, roll-off communications gateway that provides Link 16 connectivity, command-and-control functions, and situational-awareness data to mobility aircraft, the company says. The equipment enables Air Mobility Command platforms to exchange information with other elements of the joint force during operations.

The task order was issued after the command identified a need for additional tactical communications capabilities on its aircraft, according to the statement. Viasat accelerated its standard delivery schedule to provide the systems for operational use.

The delivery falls under a broader contract through which Viasat supplies technology modernization and command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to U.S. defense customers, the company states.

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