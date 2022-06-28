Global GPS anti-jamming market to hit $7.12B by 2028: report

Military Embedded Systems

NEW YORK, New York. A new research study claims that the global GPS anti-jamming market will grow from $4.25 billion in 2021 to $7.12 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The Zion Market Research study predicts that an escalating demand for weapon systems, an increase in top players in the anti-jamming market, growing demands for miniaturization of GNSS-based anti-jamming devices, and growing dependence on satellite communication for military operations will be the main factors driving this increase.

Higher defense expenditures worldwide along with expanding territorial disputes are also likely to boost the adoption of GPS anti-jamming systems, the report found.

The GPS Anti-Jamming Market report is available here.

