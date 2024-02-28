Missile warning system component for U.S. Space Force under development

Military Embedded Systems

February 28, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

BROOMFIELD, Colorado. BAE Systems will develop a prototype ground system for the U.S. Space Force's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Command and Control (FORGE C2) project, the company announced in a statement.

This project aims to modernize the current ground architecture of the Space Force, incorporating newer technologies and approaches, and BAE Systems' role will involve integrating existing capabilities into a prototype that will manage command and control functions for the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) systems, both in geostationary orbit (NGG) and polar orbit (NGP), the statement reads.

FORGE C2 is designed to streamline various functionalities like telemetry, tracking, command, flight dynamics, mission management, and ground resource management into a unified framework, which is intended to ease the integration of upcoming next-generation assets and manage the current and future OPIR constellation, potentially reducing operational costs, the statement reads.

