Defense technology startups sought for $30,000 pitch competition at GVSETS

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Velocity STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan. Velocity is accepting applications from defense and dual-use technology startups for a pitch competition offering more than $30,000 in unrestricted cash prizes, the organization announced in a statement.

The Velocity Emerging Defense Tech 5X5 Pitch Competition will take place August 13 from 11 a.m. until noon during the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium (GVSETS), the statement reads. Applications opened July 14 and will close August 3.

Five selected companies will present their businesses before a panel of investors and defense-industry representatives. Judges will assess the entrants based on their technology, market opportunity, commercial viability, and potential impact, according to the statement.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three companies, while the competition will also include a $6,000 voucher for legal services, Velocity says. Participating startups will have opportunities to meet investors, prospective customers, industry partners, and defense-sector organizations.

GVSETS is presented by the National Defense Industrial Association’s Michigan Chapter and focuses on military ground vehicles, mobility systems, and related defense technologies. The event includes technical presentations, industry exhibits, and discussions involving government, military, academic, and commercial organizations, the statement adds.