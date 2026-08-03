Cybersecurity test contract for U.S. Air Force secured by Odyssey

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

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WAKEFIELD, Mass. Engineering and IT firm Odyssey reports that it secured a $934 million Technical and Management Advisory Services (TMAS) contract under which it will support the U.S. Air Force Test Center’s 96th Cyber Security Test Group (CTG).

Under the terms of the contract, Odyssey will serve as the prime contract lead for the development test organization and is tasked with executing and operating full-spectrum cybersecurity testing for critical weapons systems, including new code deployment and sensor hardening.

Odyssey's announcement also states that it will be responsible for evaluating readiness for developed capabilities to perform effectively in real-world operations and fulfill warfighter needs.

The TMAS 3 CTG contract consists of a base year plus four option years, with the base of operations headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, with a footprint spanning 12 additional sites across the continental U.S.