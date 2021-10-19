Best in Show awards won at AUSA 2021

News

AUSA 2021--WASHINGTON. Military Embedded Systems is excited to announce today the winners of our Best in Show Award contest, which which we're holding for our supporters exhibiting at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting, , held last week, Oct. 11-13 in Washington, D.C. Contest winners -- drawn from military embedded systems exhibitors at the event -- are recognized for the improved performance and innovation they bring to military electronic systems applications such as radar, electronic warfare, avionics as well as for rugged computing, interconnect technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and embedded computing.

AUSA, run by the Association of the US Army League, is The Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. Taking place over three days, the Annual Meeting is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. For more information, visit https://meetings.ausa.org/annual/2021/why_attend.cfm.

For the Best in Show Award, four-star, three-star, and two-star recognition may be given in multiple categories, with four stars as the top recognition. Winning entries are based on the counsel of an independent committee of industry judges.

4-STAR AWARDS:

Rugged Computing category:

Advantech’s SOM-DK7600S Evaluation Kit

The SOM-DK7600S Evaluation Kit is Advantech's military-grade system development kit with COM Express R3.0 Mini Module type 10 Pin definition. It features a compact design that leverages VITA 75.0. It offers MIL-DTL-38999 circular connectors with IP Waterproof as well as MIL-STD 810, 461, and IPC-A-610 Class 3 compliance. In addition, the onboard memory is industrial grade and the operating temperature is -40 to +71 degrees Celsius. The kit is one of the first-ever ruggedized box solutions specifically designed for mission-critical applications. It has a fanless modular design for easy re-configuration and migration to various needs and applications. Developers can easily evaluate and deploy in harsh environments.

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning category:

One Stop Systems’ GPU Accelerated Server-Rugged (GAS-R)

The GPU Accelerated Server-Rugged (GAS-R) offers unprecedented compute density, performance, and flexibility in the first 10 PetaOPS AI on the Fly system for rugged edge-computing environments. The GAS-R features the world’s most advanced accelerator, the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU, enabling AI Transportable solutions for training, large-scale inference, and analytics in a unified, deployable, AI-at-the-edge system. By leveraging NVIDIA SXM4 GPUs with NVLINK 3.0 dedicated mesh GPU to GPU interconnect , thee GAS-R tackles the hardest AI and machine learning problems at the edge today, such as autonomous vehicle and airborne applications, where it provides "data center in the sky" capability. In 8U and 23 inch the GAS-R has the equivalent of 56 AI inference engines using NVIDIA MIG technology in a MIL-STD 810G flight-tested enclosure.

Walk the show – congratulate the winners – take advantage of Sea-Air-Space 2021, which brings you the latest advances that enable the success of America’s Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and U.S.-flag Merchant Marine.

Didn't get a chance to submit your product for the Sea-Air-Space contest? Click here to get your product considered for a Best In Show Award for the next show!

Advantech

13 Whatney

Irvine, CA 92618

(800) 866-6008

https://www.advantech.com/

[email protected]

One Stop Systems

2235 Enterprise Street #110

Escondido, CA 92029

(877) 438-2724

https://onestopsystems.com/

[email protected]