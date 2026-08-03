PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Acromag’s QMC470 TTL-Level Digital I/O module

This week’s product, the Acromag QMC470 TTL-Level Digital I/O module, has 40 general-purpose, bidirectional channels for embedded systems that require high channel density in a compact form factor. Built to the VITA 93 QMC standard, the Acromag solution monitors and controls large quantities of digital signals in industrial, laboratory, defense, and aerospace applications.

With maximum channel density, programmable interrupts, and output readback verification, the QMC470 module helps simplify the integration of digital control and monitoring functions in space-constrained systems. Support for conduction-cooled implementations broadens its use in rugged, fanless systems with demanding thermal requirements.

QMC advantage

QMC modules adhere to the VITA 93 standard for small-form-factor (SFF) mezzanine modules. Two high-performance 80-pin connectors provide separate field I/O and PCIe bus host interfaces. Modules can deploy on a variety of carrier card platforms including PCIe expansion cards, 3U/6U Eurocards such as VPX and CompactPCI, VNX+ SFF cards, and many other architectures.

QMC modules have a much smaller footprint than PMC/XMC modules. Single-width QMC modules are only 26 x 78.25 mm which facilitates mixing and matching of multiple functions on a single carrier card for high-density I/O solutions.

An Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) facilitates system management. The QMC EEPROM holds module information and sensor data that is accessible by a smart carrier card with an IPMC controller over an I2C interface.

General features

TTL-compatible inputs

CMOS-compatible open-drain outputs

Interrupt support for each channel

Programmable event interrupts (change-of-state, low-to-high, high-to-low)

Programmable debounce

Input hysteresis

Electronic overvoltage protection on individual channels

Software configured (no jumpers/switches) allowing on-the-fly changes without removing modules

Output readback registers – Eliminates the need for additional input channels to verify the output channel state

Extended temperature range and support for conduction-cooled systems

Operating temperature range: Air-cooled: 0 to 70°C (200 LFM airflow); Conduction-cooled: -40 °C to +85 °C; Storage temperature -55 °C to 125°C

Size: Length: 78.25 mm (3.08 in); Width: 26.00 mm (1.02 in); Height: 11.00 mm (0.43 in); Unit weight: 8.9 g (0.31 oz)

For more information, visit the QMC470 page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

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