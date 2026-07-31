AI-enabled air traffic management system to support Singapore operations

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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SINGAPORE. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) selected Thales to develop a next-generation air traffic management system and deploy new air traffic control radars, the company announced in a statement.

Scheduled to enter operational service by 2030, the NexGen Air Traffic Management System (ATMS) is intended to support as many as one million aircraft movements annually. It will replace Singapore’s existing LORADS III system with Thales’ TopSky – ATC One automation platform.

The system will provide air traffic controllers with real-time decision-support capabilities, automated workflows, and a human-machine interface for managing aircraft movements. It will also incorporate TopSky – Sequencer, an artificial intelligence-based tool designed to optimize arrival and departure sequencing.

According to Thales, the platform will use an open architecture to support future upgrades and the integration of third-party technologies. Cybersecurity features will be designed to comply with International Civil Aviation Organization and Singapore standards.

The project also includes two new air traffic control radars intended to provide continuous aircraft detection in difficult weather conditions. Radar data will be integrated into the NexGen ATMS to improve surveillance coverage and controller situational awareness.