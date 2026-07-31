Military Embedded Systems

Combat-management and sensor upgrades to extend German F123 frigate service life

News

July 31, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Combat-management and sensor upgrades to extend German F123 frigate service life
An F123 frigate via Rheinmetall

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany. Rheinmetall won a contract to modernize the German Navy’s F123-class frigate Bayern and extend its operational service life until at least 2035, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, awarded at the end of the second quarter of 2026, is valued in the mid-three-digit million-euro range. Modernization work is scheduled to continue through 2029 at Rheinmetall’s Neue Jadewerft shipyard in Wilhelmshaven.

The program includes replacement of the frigate’s combat-management system, modernization of its radar sensor suite, and upgrades to anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Rheinmetall will also overhaul essential shipboard engineering equipment and the vessel’s propulsion and drive systems.

The 143-meter Bayern entered German Navy service in 1996. According to Rheinmetall, the upgrades are intended to adapt the vessel to current operational requirements while maintaining readiness for future missions.

The frigate is currently berthed at Neue Jadewerft, where crews are removing major components ahead of the modernization work. After that phase is completed, the vessel will be transferred to the shipyard’s dry dock.

Featured Companies

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
NH90 helicopter via Airbus
News
Electro-optical and digital cockpit upgrades equip French NH90 helos for special operations

July 31, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy Hidden Level
Other
Counter-UAS tech from Hidden Level wins $100 million DoD contract

July 30, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
An F123 frigate via Rheinmetall
News
Combat-management and sensor upgrades to extend German F123 frigate service life

July 31, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Whitepaper
Hidden Risk of UEFI Secure Boot

July 17, 2026

More Cyber