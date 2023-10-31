Missile Defense Agency technical services contract won by HII

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MCLEAN, Virginia. HII’s Mission Technologies division won a contract to support the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) in its ongoing efforts to develop, test, and deploy a missile defense system aimed at protecting the United States and its allies from enemy ballistic missile threats, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, valued at $79 million, includes comprehensive assistance to the MDA leadership across various domains including strategic, technical, programmatic, operational, policy, and organizational aspects of the integrated, layered missile defense system, the statement reads. The team is tasked with delivering a range of services including engineering and technical support, management and professional services, and studies, analyses, and evaluations.

Spanning a period of seven years, with an initial two-year base, the contract’s operations will be conducted in Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; and Colorado Springs, Colorado. This contract builds on HII's previous experience with the MDA, dating back to 2018, when the company first started providing similar services under a different contract, the company says.