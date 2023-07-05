RAF Typhoon radar upgrade contract won by BAE Systems and Leonardo UK

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. An £870 million ($1.1 billion) five-year contract has been won by BAE Systems and Leonardo UK to upgrade the radar capabilities of the RAF Typhoon, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence announced in a recent statement. The fighter jets will be equipped with the European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2.

This upgrade contract follows the £2.35 billion investment announced at the 2022 Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) for several Typhoon upgrades. It marks the first contract allocated from this investment, initiating the development and integration of the ECRS Mk2, the statement reads.

The new radar is intended to improve the Typhoon’s air control capabilities, allowing simultaneous detection, identification, and tracking of multiple airborne and ground targets, the Ministry stated. The ECRS Mk2 will be integrated onto RAF Typhoon Tranche 3 aircraft and offered to other nations operating the aircraft.

The overall £2.35 billion investment includes the new radar's integration onto the Typhoon and delivery of additional upgrades, ensuring the aircraft can counter emerging threats until 2040 and beyond, according to the Ministry of Defence.