SOSA aligned products launched by Abaco Systems

Press Release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Abaco Systems announced the production release of five products designed to align to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard demonstrating Abaco’s position as the market leader in 3U and 6U VPX boards and board sets. The VP431, SWE440S, SBC6511, VP831 and IPN254 align to the SOSA standard and support DoD goals for technology insertion, cost reduction, and faster time to deployment.

Abaco is an active member of the Open Group steering group and was proud to be a part of creating the Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture, Edition 1.0, announced in September. Five years of collaborative efforts led to this standard for sensing systems, and it will ensure the industry keeps its competitive edge in our global environment.

The five production releases include:

· The VP431 is a 3U VPX board featuring the latest third generation Xilinx® RF System-on-Chip (RFSoC) containing data converters integrated directly into the Zynq® Ultrascale+ MPSoC with 40/100Gb Ethernet connections, an optional optical interface, and other general-purpose I/O. Supporting up to eight 14-bit ADCs sampling up to 5.0GSPS, eight 14-bit DACs sampling at up to 10.0GSPS, a user programmable FPGA fabric, and a multi-core Zynq ARM processing subsystem.

· The SWE440S is a fully managed 3U VPX Ethernet switch designed to meet the most demanding requirements for network switching in tactical applications. By offering configuration options for two SOSA profiles as well as VITA/OpenVPX 32U through to 8F configurations, it is one of the most capable and flexible switches on the market, and supports 1G, 10G and 40G Ethernet.

· The SBC6511 single board computer features an innovative design that combines the Intel Xeon E 9th Generation CPU with the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ FPGA with advanced security capabilities to yield maximum I/O

handling, processing performance, and security in a rugged, single 6U VPX slot. It is also available in an OpenVPX variant.

· The IPN254 is Abaco’s fourth generation 6U multiprocessor solution. By combining the latest NVIDIA Turing GPU with the 9th generation Intel Xeon E CPU, the IPN254 enables maximum processing performance in a rugged, single VPX slot. It delivers the highest available bandwidth between its major components, making it an ideal solution for data-intensive applications in the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) domain. It is also available in an OpenVPX variant.

· The VP831 is a 3U VPX FPGA carrier board featuring a dual FPGA design supporting RF and signal processing in a single slot. It includes a powerful Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA and Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, to deliver maximum performance and programmability along with critical security features. The VP831 can be combined with any of Abaco’s FPGA Mezzanine Cards (FMC) A/D and D/A modules for complete RF conversion and processing.

Pete Thompson, VP of product management for Abaco Systems said, “Our extensive roadmap of over twenty 3U and 6U VPX products demonstrates Abaco’s commitment to deliver products designed to align to the SOSA standard. These releases each signify our ability to provide cutting-edge technologies while focusing on interoperability and reduction in costs for our customers.”