Military Embedded Systems

V3211 Versal™ Gen 2 VITA 93 SOM

Eletter Product
V3211 Versal™ Gen 2 VITA 93 SOM

New Wave Design introduces the V3211, a small form factor system-on-module (SOM) built on the VITA 93 QMC standard and powered by AMD Versal™ AI Edge and Prime Gen 2 Adaptive SoCs. Designed for embedded systems that demand high performance within SWaP-C-constrained environments, the V3211 delivers a flexible, standards-based compute platform optimized for next-generation defense and embedded applications.

The V3211 leverages the heterogeneous architecture of the Versal Gen 2 Adaptive SoC, integrating CPU, GPU, AI engine, and FPGA resources on a single module. This enables designers to efficiently combine general-purpose processing, hardware acceleration, and AI inference in space-limited systems while maintaining determinism and real-time performance.

By implementing the VITA 93 QMC form factor, the V3211 supports modular system architectures that reduce size, weight, and power compared to larger embedded computing modules, while maintaining interoperability within VITA-aligned ecosystems. The compact SOM design allows rapid integration into sensor processing, signal processing, autonomy, electronic warfare, and edge AI platforms.

With its combination of advanced adaptive computing, small form factor design, and VITA standards compliance, the V3211 provides system architects with a scalable and cost-effective SOM solution for deploying high-performance embedded compute at the tactical edge.

Featured Companies

New Wave Design

10260 Viking Drive Suite 250
Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344
Website
[email protected]
Unmanned
Image via Eurosatory
News
Multi-domain defense technology trends to be highlighted at Eurosatory 2026

June 08, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Kontron
News
AI-enabled, SOSA aligned 3U VPX board launched by Kontron

May 28, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Valiant Solutions
News
Cybersecurity provider Valiant Solutions acquires AI-enabled security company

June 02, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
Battlefield communications module to be unveiled by Vegvisir at Eurosatory 2026

June 05, 2026

More Comms