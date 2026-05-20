V3211 Versal™ Gen 2 VITA 93 SOM

Eletter Product

New Wave Design introduces the V3211, a small form factor system-on-module (SOM) built on the VITA 93 QMC standard and powered by AMD Versal™ AI Edge and Prime Gen 2 Adaptive SoCs. Designed for embedded systems that demand high performance within SWaP-C-constrained environments, the V3211 delivers a flexible, standards-based compute platform optimized for next-generation defense and embedded applications.

The V3211 leverages the heterogeneous architecture of the Versal Gen 2 Adaptive SoC, integrating CPU, GPU, AI engine, and FPGA resources on a single module. This enables designers to efficiently combine general-purpose processing, hardware acceleration, and AI inference in space-limited systems while maintaining determinism and real-time performance.

By implementing the VITA 93 QMC form factor, the V3211 supports modular system architectures that reduce size, weight, and power compared to larger embedded computing modules, while maintaining interoperability within VITA-aligned ecosystems. The compact SOM design allows rapid integration into sensor processing, signal processing, autonomy, electronic warfare, and edge AI platforms.

With its combination of advanced adaptive computing, small form factor design, and VITA standards compliance, the V3211 provides system architects with a scalable and cost-effective SOM solution for deploying high-performance embedded compute at the tactical edge.