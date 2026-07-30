Counter-UAS tech from Hidden Level wins $100 million DoD contract

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Hidden Level SYRACUSE, N.Y. Radio-frequency (RF) platform provider Hidden Level announced that it won a $100 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) under which it will deliver passive radar technology used in counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (CUAS) systems.

Under the terms of the contract, Hidden Level is tasked with directly and rapidly providing its hardware, software, and Airspace Monitoring Service (AMS) across the DoD.

The company, according to the announcement, will deploy its multifunction RF sensor technology to detect, track, and identify crewed and uncrewed aircraft over military installations, test ranges, and the U.S. border. By way of the OTA, U.S. military customers can engage Hidden Level directly to conduct rapid prototyping, integrate new technologies, and produce and deliver sensor systems at scale.