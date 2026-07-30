Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS tech from Hidden Level wins $100 million DoD contract

Other

July 30, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Hidden Level

SYRACUSE, N.Y. Radio-frequency (RF) platform provider Hidden Level announced that it won a $100 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) under which it will deliver passive radar technology used in counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (CUAS) systems. 

Under the terms of the contract, Hidden Level is tasked with directly and rapidly providing its hardware, software, and Airspace Monitoring Service (AMS) across the DoD. 

The company, according to the announcement, will deploy its multifunction RF sensor technology to detect, track, and identify crewed and uncrewed aircraft over military installations, test ranges, and the U.S. border. By way of the OTA, U.S. military customers can engage Hidden Level directly to conduct rapid prototyping, integrate new technologies, and produce and deliver sensor systems at scale.

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HIdden Level

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
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Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
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