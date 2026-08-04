DoD's counter-drone marketplace expanded to speed access to validated systems

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DoD photo WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is expanding an online marketplace designed to help military organizations, law enforcement agencies, and international partners evaluate and acquire validated counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) technologies, the department announced in a statement.

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 developed the application with Kaizen Laboratories to provide authorized users with a central location for finding counter-drone products that meet operational requirements, the statement reads.

Planned enhancements will enable users to search for systems by mission need, examine validated performance data, and purchase products through existing acquisition channels, the department says.

The marketplace also supports the U.S. Army’s Foreign Military Sales Fast Lane initiative. Vendors can submit counter-drone systems for consideration, after which Joint Interagency Task Force 401 and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation evaluate and pre-clear eligible products for foreign military sales, according to the statement.

The DoD says the platform is intended to shorten requirements-development and procurement timelines while expanding access to counter-drone equipment among U.S. forces, domestic agencies, allies, and international partners.