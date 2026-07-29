Multi-sensor counter-drone platforms ordered for U.S. Air Force

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Argus XL multi-sensor counter-drone platform via Teledyne FLIR

BOSTON, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense received an order from AeroVironment for Argus XL counter-uncrewed aircraft system platforms under a three-year, $500 million contract supporting U.S. military installation protection, the company announced in a statement.

The Argus XL systems will serve as detection components within AeroVironment’s Titan Multi-Sensor counter-drone architecture for Joint Interagency Task Force 401’s Domestic Shield Program, the statement reads. The program is intended to protect domestic military installations and infrastructure from uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

Argus XL combines radar, electro-optical cameras, infrared imaging sensors, and command-and-control software to detect, classify, and track aerial targets, the company says. The fixed-site platform is designed to monitor multiple threats at different ranges during day or night operations and in varied weather conditions.

The system also provides sensor-data integration, situational-awareness tools, and data-archiving functions, according to the statement. It can connect with third-party radio-frequency sensors and countermeasure systems to support hemispherical coverage against small and micro drones.

AeroVironment received the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to supply Titan systems for the Domestic Shield effort, the statement adds.