Military Embedded Systems

Autonomy software integrated into uncrewed launched-effects system by AV

News

July 30, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomy software integrated into uncrewed launched-effects system by AV
Mayhem 10 Launched Effects system via AV

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment and Applied Intuition agreed to integrate collaborative autonomy software into the Mayhem 10 launched-effects system for U.S. and allied military operations, the companies announced in a statement.

Applied Intuition’s Acuity intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)/Strike software will enable groups of Mayhem 10 aircraft to conduct coordinated search, tracking, targeting, and engagement missions under the supervision of one operator, the statement reads.

The integration is intended to support the U.S. Army’s Launched Effects program across short-, medium-, and long-range requirements, the companies say. During a recent demonstration, multiple Mayhem 10 systems performed synchronized swarm behaviors and adjusted their actions in response to simulated threats.

Mayhem 10 uses an architecture in line with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) that supports third-party software and interchangeable payloads for electro-optical and infrared sensing, electronic warfare, communications relay, and strike missions, according to the statement.

The aircraft can carry a 10-pound payload, operate beyond 100 kilometers, and remain airborne for more than 50 minutes, AeroVironment states. It is designed for operations in Global Positioning System-denied and electronically contested environments and can be assembled and launched in less than five minutes.

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Unmanned - ISR
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - GPS
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