High Reliability Power Solutions: DLA Qualified MOSFETs and Drivers

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Secure your mission-critical defense applications with our advanced portfolio of high reliability power conversion and management components. We specialize in delivering robust, MIL-PRF qualified solutions designed to withstand extreme operational environments while ensuring maximum system integrity. Our core offerings include high-speed, high-power MOSFET and IGBT gate drivers, engineered for voltage ranges between 400 V and 600 V. These drivers are specifically optimized for Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP), featuring independent high and low-side referenced output channels that perfectly complement our robust and proven portfolio of power MOSFETs.

Our power semiconductor portfolio is rigorously tested to meet strict MIL-PRF quality standards, ensuring long-term reliability and performance stability. We offer hermetically sealed, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) qualified, and Qualified Product List (QPL) certified MOSFETs, including both single and dual-channel configurations. These components are ideal for voltage control, fast switching applications, ease of paralleling, and maintaining electrical parameter stability across varying temperatures.

Partner with us to leverage our extensive experience in high-reliability power electronics to optimize your defense systems. Leverage our customization capabilities, including bare die sales, plastic packaging options, tin-lead solder dipping, and more, to adapt high-reliability components exactly to your application needs without compromising on quality or performance. Choose IR HiRel to reduce development cycles and accelerate your time-to-market.