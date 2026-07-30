Shield AI's Hivemind software demonstrated in uncrewed maritime mission with Thunder Tiger

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Thunder Tiger SeaShark USV via Shield AI

TAIPEI, Taiwan. Shield AI and Thunder Tiger demonstrated Hivemind autonomy software aboard two uncrewed surface vessels during a coordinated maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission, the company announced in a statement.

The demonstration in Pingtung involved Thunder Tiger’s SeaShark 600 and SeaShark 800 vessels operating as an autonomous team, the statement reads. The platforms used maritime radar, imagery, and Automatic Identification System (AIS) data to search a designated area and identify a vessel of interest.

Hivemind generated mission waypoints, directed the search, and coordinated the two vessels as they escorted the identified ship from the search zone, the company says. The event marked the software’s first multi-platform autonomous maritime demonstration and its first integration with maritime radar and AIS data.

Shield AI and Thunder Tiger began working together earlier in 2026 to evaluate Hivemind integration across Thunder Tiger’s uncrewed surface and aerial systems, according to the statement.

The companies plan to examine additional sensor integrations, expanded autonomous behaviors, larger groups of coordinated platforms, and open-ocean operations. Hivemind has previously been tested on more than 30 types of aircraft, surface vessels, helicopters, and ground vehicles, Shield AI states.