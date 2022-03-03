Military Embedded Systems

Airborne Storm EW Modules launched by BAE Systems

News

March 03, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image.

ARLINGTON, Va. BAE Systems launched its versatile Storm EW Modules designed to provide customized offensive and defense electronic warfare (EW) mission systems for combat platforms for the broader United States and allied fleets. 

According to the company, Storm EW Modules use a common core architecture to accelerate the delivery of software-based EW capabilities, intended to provide warfighters with situational awareness, survivability, and electromagnetic capabilities needed for complex missions.

Storm EW Modules are designed to be high-performance EW building blocks that leverage mature technology from advanced EW systems. The scalable design of Storm EW Modules aim to provide a trusted hardware baseline that can be customized and integrated into multiple airborne platforms.

Officials claim that Storm EW Modules are designed to deliver on the U.S. Department of Defense’s vision for a scalable and adaptable EW solution that permits third-party software and programming that is also exportable and affordable. 

 

