Cubic launches DTECH Fusion Trust platform at SOF Week 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Cubic SOF WEEK 2025 -- Tampa, Fla. Cubic DTECH is launching DTECH Fusion Trust -- powered by HyperSphere quantum-resistant cybersecurity -- at this week's SOF Week show, currently underway in Tampa.

According to the company announcement, the platform is able to scale from body-worn compute platforms to mobile data centers operating within denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments, and where available, onto scalable cloud-native platforms to deliver quantum-resistant encryption.

Key features of DTECH Fusion Trust include

Preemptive Cyber Defense : Safeguard mission-critical data from classic large-scale computing, AI or quantum computers-down to the frame level-before the data is even written to storage, all with confidentiality and integrity of the original payload

Resilient Data Security : Seamlessly restore any compromised or deleted data using DoD and NIST security requirements at less than 1% overhead

Automated Moving Target Defense: Automatically create a different encryption key per frame for every object and hide each key in fourth-dimensional space to eliminate key vulnerabilities

Showgoers may visit Cubit at SOF Week Booth #1013.

