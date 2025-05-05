Military Embedded Systems

Cubic launches DTECH Fusion Trust platform at SOF Week 2025

News

May 05, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Cubic

SOF WEEK 2025 -- Tampa, Fla. Cubic DTECH is launching DTECH Fusion Trust -- powered by HyperSphere quantum-resistant cybersecurity -- at this week's SOF Week show, currently underway in Tampa.

According to the company announcement, the platform is able to scale from body-worn compute platforms to mobile data centers operating within denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments, and where available, onto scalable cloud-native platforms to deliver quantum-resistant encryption.

Key features of DTECH Fusion Trust include

  • Preemptive Cyber Defense: Safeguard mission-critical data from classic large-scale computing, AI or quantum computers-down to the frame level-before the data is even written to storage, all with confidentiality and integrity of the original payload

  • Resilient Data Security: Seamlessly restore any compromised or deleted data using DoD and NIST security requirements at less than 1% overhead

  • Automated Moving Target Defense: Automatically create a different encryption key per frame for every object and hide each key in fourth-dimensional space to eliminate key vulnerabilities

Showgoers may visit Cubit at SOF Week Booth #1013. 

