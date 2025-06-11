Counter-drone training provided to Royal Navy by Qinetiq during exercise

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Qinetiq

SICILY, Italy. QinetiQ provided live and virtual counter-drone training to the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group and NATO allies during Exercise Med Strike, a seven-day maritime exercise conducted off the eastern coast of Sicily, the company announced in a statement.

The training included the launch of 16 Banshee Whirlwind uncrewed aerial targets from the support ship SD Northern River, representing real-world aerial threats, the statement reads. QinetiQ subsidiary Inzpire also contributed by introducing hundreds of simulated threats into the Carrier Strike Group’s command and control systems to test air defense responses.

Exercise Med Strike focused on air defense and interoperability among NATO naval forces, and included participation from the UK, Italy, Denmark, France, Norway, Spain, and the United States. Royal Navy vessels involved included HMS Prince of Wales, HMS Dauntless, and HMS Richmond, alongside the Italian aircraft carrier Cavour.

The training was delivered in coordination with the Royal Navy’s Joint Training and Exercise Planning Staff (JTEPS), which is part of the Fleet Operational Standards & Training (FOST) team, the company says.

The event coincided with QinetiQ’s support of Exercise Formidable Shield in Scotland and followed April’s Sharpshooter exercise.