Pixus Technologies Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary

Press Release

June 11, 2025

Pixus Technologies has announced its 15th year anniversary as a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions. The company has been supporting the military, aerospace, industrial, HPEC, physics/research, and telecom communities since it’s inception in 2010. The core Pixus team was created from former Kaparel/Rittal engineers who have been developing backplane-based solutions for over 30 years.

Pixus is one of the few manufacturers in the industry who provide the full ecosystem of embedded subsystems from the ground up.  This includes components such as card guides and rails to backplane/chassis designs, to assembled chassis platforms with integrated cooling, I/O, and power solutions.   The company also provides some specialty pre-integrated services.  The Pixus USA office was opened in 2021. 

Today, Pixus is the preeminent supplier for high-performance SOSA-aligned and OpenVPX chassis platforms for both COTS and tailored MIL rugged solutions.   The company also provides ruggedized solutions for NI/Emerson software defined radios and similar small form factors designs. 

About Pixus Technologies

Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging. Founded in 2009 by senior management from Kaparel Corporation, a Rittal company, Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on  SOSA aligned, OpenVPX, xTCA, and custom designs.    Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions.   In May 2011, Pixus Technologies became the sole authorized North and South American supplier of the electronic packaging products previously offered by Kaparel Corporation and Rittal.

