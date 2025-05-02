Cybersecurity software firm Star Lab acquired by Mercury Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems completed its acquisition of Star Lab, a provider of anti-tamper and cybersecurity software for mission-critical aerospace and defense systems, the company announced in a statement.

Star Lab, previously a subsidiary of Wind River Systems, develops software aimed at protecting embedded systems from reverse engineering and data exploitation, the statement reads. Mercury has used Star Lab technologies for more than a decade in its secure processing product lines, including its Common Processing Architecture and BuiltSECURE offerings.

According to Mercury, the acquisition will support the integration of Star Lab’s security capabilities across its portfolio of embedded computing solutions, including rugged servers, avionics systems, and processing cards. Star Lab will become part of Mercury’s Processing Technologies business unit.

The company says Star Lab’s technology enables security features such as secure boot and advanced cryptographic protection, which are increasingly required for defense platforms operating at the edge.