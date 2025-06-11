Military Embedded Systems

Multi-sensor satellite system under joint development by BAE Systems, Hanwha Systems

News

June 11, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Multi-sensor satellite system under joint development by BAE Systems, Hanwha Systems
Image via BAE Systems

SEOUL, South Korea. BAE Systems and Hanwha Systems signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop a multi-sensor satellite system for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications, the company announced in a statement.

The collaboration will aim to integrate BAE Systems’ ultra-wide band radio frequency (RF) sensors with Hanwha’s synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite technology to support ISR operations in international markets, the statement reads.

According to the company, the envisioned satellite system would fuse RF and SAR sensor data onboard using edge processing and machine learning to provide real-time analysis and actionable insights.

The effort builds on BAE Systems’ Azalea program, which is expected to launch a cluster of low Earth orbit satellites in 2025 designed to support ISR and threat detection from space, the company says. Hanwha Systems brings experience in reconnaissance satellite programs and payload development for both Earth observation and communications applications.

The companies intend for the system to address growing global demand for space-based ISR capabilities, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Image via Bell Helicopter
News
U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft receives MV-75 designation

June 02, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Qinetiq
News
Counter-drone training provided to Royal Navy by Qinetiq during exercise

June 11, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Illustration courtesy Curtiss-Wright
Story
AI in deployed systems

June 11, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Ultra I&C
News
Troposcatter system to be delivered to U.S. Army for training and evaluation

June 11, 2025

More Comms