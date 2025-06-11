Multi-sensor satellite system under joint development by BAE Systems, Hanwha Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

SEOUL, South Korea. BAE Systems and Hanwha Systems signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop a multi-sensor satellite system for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications, the company announced in a statement.

The collaboration will aim to integrate BAE Systems’ ultra-wide band radio frequency (RF) sensors with Hanwha’s synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite technology to support ISR operations in international markets, the statement reads.

According to the company, the envisioned satellite system would fuse RF and SAR sensor data onboard using edge processing and machine learning to provide real-time analysis and actionable insights.

The effort builds on BAE Systems’ Azalea program, which is expected to launch a cluster of low Earth orbit satellites in 2025 designed to support ISR and threat detection from space, the company says. Hanwha Systems brings experience in reconnaissance satellite programs and payload development for both Earth observation and communications applications.

The companies intend for the system to address growing global demand for space-based ISR capabilities, the statement adds.