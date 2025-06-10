Military Embedded Systems

Robotic swarming technologies to be advanced by Ombra under U.S. Air Force contract

June 10, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Ombra

TAMPA, Florida. Ombra won a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Air Force to continue development of robotic swarming technologies focused on runway repair and damage assessment, the company announced in a statement.

The project, known as RAVENSTRIKE, is being executed in collaboration with Ubiq Security, the Engineer Research and Development Center, The Ohio State University, and Clarkson University, the statement reads.

According to the company, the effort will enhance autonomous capabilities for airfield operations, leveraging swarm robotics to support faster and more effective recovery from runway damage. The initiative is part of the Air Force’s broader SBIR/STTR Open Topic program, which aims to accelerate acquisition cycles and expand access to emerging technologies from small businesses.

