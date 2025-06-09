Military Embedded Systems

NSA approves Persistent Systems Wave Relay for classified information transfers

June 09, 2025

Image: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

NEW YORK. Mobile-networking company Persistent Systems announced that its Wave Relay devices gained approval from the National Security Agency (NSA) as IPsec VPN Gateway and MACsec components.

According to the Persistent Systems announcement, its system -- when integrated in accordance with NSA-approved Capability Packages -- is approved to handle classified information, providing an alternative to Type 1 solutions. The NSA approval means that Persistent is the first and currently the only MANET solution provider on the NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Component List.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) shift towards CSfC is part of a larger strategy prioritizing innovative commercial technology and preparing for a multinational response to emerging near-peer conflicts, according to the company's press release, which adds that traditional high-assurance products like Type 1 equipment, originally developed in the 1950s, is expensive, complex, export-restricted, and not able to deliver at the pace of future conflicts.

 

