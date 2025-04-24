Command-and-control contract signed for 95th Wing support

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

E4 photo: U.S. Air Force OMAHA, Neb. Digital-engineering company Apogee Engineering announced that it won a $39.9 million task order to support the 95th Wing's portfolio of command-and-control (C2) systems at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

According to the terms of the five-year contract, Apogee reports that it is tasked with assisting the 95th Wing to organize, train, and equip a team of around-the-clock professionals to execute combatant commanders' taskings on a global scale. the company says that a special group of Apogee employees will deliver system modification evaluation, training, and mission-assurance services across several mission-critical platforms, including E-4B National Airborne Operations Center (NAOC), Strategic Automated Command and Control System (SACCS), Airborne Launch Control System (ALCS), and future modernization efforts in support of the new E-4C Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) program.

The 95th Wing operates a diverse set of Joint Total Force units and capabilities to assure worldwide survivable and enduring C2 to such U.S. VIPs as the President, Secretary of Defense, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff throughout all hazards and the entirety of the threat spectrum as part of deterrence of strategic attack on the homeland and in order to facilitate uninterrupted execution of national-security responsibilities.