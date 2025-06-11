GUEST BLOG: 5G – critical to modernizing federal IT

Blog

The rapid expansion of 5G is transforming the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling greater integration of devices at the edge of the network. This advancement is particularly impactful for government applications, where 5G enhances national-security operations, improves military surveillance capabilities with drones, and enables faster and more secure data transmission for emergency response.

Federal agencies are embracing 5G for its significantly lower latency compared to 4G. A study done by Thales Group found that 5G can deliver speeds from about 1.4 to 14 times faster than 4G. Reliable, high-speed connectivity is essential for federal agencies and provides reliable connectivity to power cloud adoption, logistics, and edge computing. 5G is bridging technology gaps and driving the modernization of federal IT.

Unlocking faster data transfers and enhanced connectivity

5G’s faster speeds and lower latency, which is around 10 milliseconds or less, help connect more devices and applications in remote and densely populated locations. For military and defense operations, secure private-network capabilities are critical. 5G enhances these networks, enabling improved logistics, real-time inventory management, and greater supply-chain visibility – all essential for smoother operations.

Beyond logistics, 5G also powers high-speed data streaming from drones, sensors, and wearable devices. It facilitates advanced training applications through virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), supports real-time data transfers for deployed units, and powers mobile features in aircraft cockpits.

Recognizing these benefits, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has begun implementing 5G infrastructure at bases around the world to help with capacity, scalability, agility, interoperability, and resiliency. This move not only reinforces the critical role of this technology in advancing government, military, and defense capabilities, but also highlights how 5G is enabling communications, network capacity, and the deployment of diverse enterprise and mission wireless applications.

IT modernization and cybersecurity: The role of 5G

As technology evolves, government and military agencies must stay ahead in IT modernization efforts. Many essential operations now rely on cloud computing, data, analytics, and mobile connectivity. 5G powers these agencies to become a “future-ready workforce” by equipping them with cutting-edge tools and infrastructure.

With the vast amount of sensitive data collected by drones, sensors, and other connected devices, cybersecurity is a top priority. 5G enhances security protocols to address previously unresolved threats. With this technology security enhancements include stronger encryption, better data privacy, enhanced authentication, authorization, and improved reliability.

Additionally, the shift toward system virtualization enables improved identity verification and access control, all of which further protect classified information.

5G requires the right technology strategy

To fully realize the benefits of 5G, the right supporting technologies must be implemented. While 5G is positioned to become the standard for mobile telecommunications, successful adoption requires more than just connectivity – it demands a comprehensive strategy.

IT modernization is often a complex challenge for agencies, with legacy systems, budget constraints, and heavy workloads creating roadblocks. To navigate these challenges, organizations need expert guidance to help them make informed decisions about mobile strategies, technology adoption, and overall digital transformation. By investing in the right solutions and partnering with a technology company that helps leaders make smart decisions on evolving mobile strategy, agencies can harness 5G’s full potential to enhance national security, improve operational efficiency, and better serve citizens.

Julie McCabe is Territory Account Manager – Air Force-DoD-Foreign Military, Panasonic Connect North America.