Military Embedded Systems

More VAMPIRE counter-UAS systems to be delivered to DoD

News

June 10, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies won an additional contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to supply more VAMPIRE counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platforms, the company announced in a statement.

The Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) system was initially fielded in 2023 to support operations in Europe, and the latest order builds on those deployments, the statement reads. VAMPIRE is designed to detect, track, and engage aerial threats such as drones and remotely piloted aircraft.

The system integrates L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-10D targeting and sensor suite with a weapons station and uses the Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS) rocket paired with proprietary mission software and proximity fuzing, the company says.

Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW
