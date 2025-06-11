Military Embedded Systems

Troposcatter system to be delivered to U.S. Army for training and evaluation

News

June 11, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Troposcatter system to be delivered to U.S. Army for training and evaluation
Image via Ultra I&C

AUSTIN, Texas. Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) will provide its Archer troposcatter communications system to the U.S. Army for training and evaluation, the company announced in a statement.

The Archer system is designed to deliver secure, high-throughput, beyond-line-of-sight communications without relying on satellites or terrestrial infrastructure, the statement reads. Troposcatter technology enables resilient communications in environments where satellite signals may be jammed or unavailable, the company says.

According to the statement, Archer includes anti-jamming and encryption features, and is capable of being deployed in 15 minutes. The system is intended to enhance network resilience by adding a redundant communication layer in contested environments.

Ultra I&C states that Archer is built on a modular architecture and is interoperable with current U.S. Army systems, supporting integration into existing communications infrastructure.

Featured Companies

Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - Radio
Comms - RF & Microwave
Unmanned
Image via Qinetiq
News
Counter-drone training provided to Royal Navy by Qinetiq during exercise

June 11, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Illustration courtesy Curtiss-Wright
Story
AI in deployed systems

June 11, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Image: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
News
NSA approves Persistent Systems Wave Relay for classified information transfers

June 09, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Ultra I&C
News
Troposcatter system to be delivered to U.S. Army for training and evaluation

June 11, 2025

More Comms