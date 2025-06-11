Troposcatter system to be delivered to U.S. Army for training and evaluation

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Ultra I&C

AUSTIN, Texas. Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) will provide its Archer troposcatter communications system to the U.S. Army for training and evaluation, the company announced in a statement.

The Archer system is designed to deliver secure, high-throughput, beyond-line-of-sight communications without relying on satellites or terrestrial infrastructure, the statement reads. Troposcatter technology enables resilient communications in environments where satellite signals may be jammed or unavailable, the company says.

According to the statement, Archer includes anti-jamming and encryption features, and is capable of being deployed in 15 minutes. The system is intended to enhance network resilience by adding a redundant communication layer in contested environments.

Ultra I&C states that Archer is built on a modular architecture and is interoperable with current U.S. Army systems, supporting integration into existing communications infrastructure.