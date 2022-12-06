Military Embedded Systems

Networking-on-the-move radios from Silvus Technologies tapped by USMC

December 06, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Photo: Silvus Technologies

LOS ANGELES. Radio-technology firm Silvus Technologies been chosen by the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) to supply the Silvus StreamCaster 4400 MANET (mobile ad hoc network) radios for use in the networking on-the-move (NOTM) communications system for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) and Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV).

Under the terms of the $5 million award, Silvus will supply the Marines with StreamCaster 4400 MANET radios that will enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to access satellite communications; connect and network dispersed vehicles, airborne assets, and dismounted units; and enable warfighters to use NOTM to send and receive critical information to commanders and increase situational awareness in hostile environments.

The radios will also include the Silvus Mobile Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) waveform, which carries spectrum-dominance features to enable operations in congested and contested spectrum environments.

 

