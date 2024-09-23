Satellite streaming demo for U.S. Special Ops given by Reticulate Micro and partners

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Reticulate Micro

PALM BAY, Fla. Reticulate Micro announced that it and several partners -- Curtiss-Wright and Nantenna -- successfully demonstrated what the the company says is the first-ever real-time video streaming over the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) tactical satellite network for a U.S. Special Operations organization.

According to the Reticulate Micro account of the event, the teams integrated Reticulate Micro’s VAST video compression encoder and the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions PacStar Modular Radio Center to deliver live video for the first time over unbonded but Type 1 encrypted MUOS narrowband channels.

Reticulate Micro officials describe the combined solutiopn as delivering minimal delay and clear picture quality of live video, despite the constrained bandwidth.

“We demonstrated a complete point-to-point, real-time full-motion video session over MUOS in both static and on-the-move scenarios,” noted Brian Hawkins, principal architect, Reticulate Micro, of the video experiment at a U.S. Army site.