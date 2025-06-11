Executive Interview: Space system designs, RF signal chain, MOSA in space

High-reliability radio-frequency (RF) components are in demand for various military space missions, as is the use of commercial innovation in low-Earth orbit (LEO) and other space domains, Eliot Fine, Product Line Manager for Space and High Reliability Components at Analog Devices, told me in a recent McHale Report podcast. During the podcast, we also covered the space electronics market, radiation-hardening techniques, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) modular open system approach (MOSA) mandate’s impact on space systems, and details on the RF signal chain, a concept developed by Fine’s team at Analog Devices. Edited excerpts follow.

McHALE: Can you please share your experience in the defense and space industry and your responsibility with ADI [Analog Devices, Inc.] and your group’s role within the overall larger company?

FINE: I’ve been with ADI for about six years and for much of that time, I was working with aerospace and defense customers, and specifically with the space market. [Recently] I moved into a product line role. ADI is structured by verticals at a broad level, so that would be aerospace and defense [in my case], and then into technical groups that have product responsibility and do product development for those particular technologies. We are a unique and particularly exciting technical group at ADI, because we’re not doing just one thing. We are instead producing high-rel components and solutions for the space market and for other applications that require that degree of high reliability. We get to leverage the broad breadth of ADI’s technology [where] there’s a vast IP portfolio that we get to pull from, which is really exciting.

We’ll actually partner with the silicon design groups to help them think about space as an end market as they’re doing their early phase design. It ends up being kind of a mix between a business unit and a functional unit in terms of how we interface with the rest of ADI. We have product development, radiation effects, and marketing all under one roof, as well as some operations and program-management folks.

McHALE: What are the hottest applications for military space missions today? Are they small sats, longer-life satellite programs, classified, manned space flight? Where are you seeing the most activity?

FINE: All of the above. We’re still seeing those classified missions. We’re still seeing some manned space flight, but small sats, shorter mission lives, and proliferation are starting to become a trend more and more, not only with the commercial world, but also with the military and aerospace world. We have a long history supporting all the programs mentioned, from things like the James Webb Space telescope to a handful of classified programs. And as I said before, we get to leverage our breadth of technology to support all those various mission applications. Short answer is we see it all, but definitely that trend towards collaboration is a fairly common one.

McHALE: Developing components for space takes longer to ensure they can survive the extreme radiation environments above Earth’s atmosphere. What are the factors driving rad-hard designs today? What kind of requirements are you getting from your defense customers?

FINE: As we said before, the industry is trending towards that proliferation. They want broad-based coverage for communication and threat detection. It’s no longer looking at single points of interest. We want a broad network and not only in LEO, but also moving towards MEO [medium Earth orbit] and GEO [geosynchronous Earth orbit] proliferation. We’re not doing the single- or couple-point GEO satellites anymore. Speed is definitely critical – that rapid deployment, being able to leverage commercial solutions to get something up into space faster. There’s no time for boutique solutions anymore and customers are looking for leading-edge technology to be able to leverage in their applications.

We’re moving away from the days where products that were defined before I was born are still used commonly in space. There are quite a few products, even in our portfolio, that are old that we still support and will continue to support. But we want to look to pulling in as much modern technology as possible.

And you touched on something there about how we qualify things for space, and how that is a long lead time. We’re doing what we can to try to shorten that lead time. We want to leverage our commercial solutions as much as possible. We want to also intercept our product-line designs earlier in their design cycle. We’re not waiting until the commercial silicon is released as a commercial product, to then go back and say, okay, can we turn this into a space-qualified product? Can we modify the silicon? We want to instead work with them early on to define something that’s dual-use, that can service those commercial applications and also service the military market with some minor modifications.

McHALE: Is that the 80% solution when it comes to rad-hard design? If someone doesn’t need mega-rad-hard then they [don’t] pay for it. Is that what you’re going after with that part of the market?

FINE: Absolutely. Customers are more cost-sensitive than ever. More programs are firm, fixed-price. They’re looking for ways to deliver on time and in budget. A good way to do this is adjusting the requirements to meet the real demands of the mission profile. You don’t need mega-rad, as you said, for a three-year-mission-life LEO application. So, we try to offer a breadth of screening and test capabilities so that customers can pick the right thing for their mission. We would ideally like to have the same product, or same product family, with an offering that supports a short-mission-life LEO, something that might be more medium-mission-life, and then deep-space, long missions. We want to try to have that suite of offerings for our customers so that they can pick and choose what they need based on the application.

McHALE: More shorter-life satellites are being deployed today, with 15-year life cycles mostly a thing of the past, like the stuff that you say was built before you were born. Are the shorter lifespans driving the demand for less than mega-rad?

FINE: That’s reducing the focus on total ionizing dose (TID) as a metric, so single-event effects (SEE), and single-event latchup (SEL) is still critical because you can’t have your parts fail in space if there’s a solar flare or something like that. But, if the mission life is short, we don’t need 200 KRAD TID [total ionizing dose]. Many missions can be good enough with 10. Then that opens up a broader door of what types of products are available, and what type of products we can qualify for space as well. Because we may not need to redesign or design in a different process to get that 200 KRAD threshold.

McHALE: When we last spoke you talked about a concept called the RF signal chain, and you said you were trying to push that into the space market. What do you mean by that? What is the signal chain, what is on the chain, and what is it doing in space?

FINE: At ADI we want to be system providers in general for our customers, whether that’s complete modules and systems that we sell to some of our customers first or offering a breadth of components that can be put together to meet a whole signal chain or a power chain. We’re using that same mentality in space. We’re positioning ourselves to support the radio in space, everything from the informer to bits and back. We want to be that solution provider, whether as a complete system, or as a suite of components that can get you to a complete system. So, we have a strong portfolio of the informer, ICs, RF amplifiers, control products and detectors, frequency-conversion and -generation RF transceivers, and high-speed data converters to allow our customers to put together that whole radio in space.

McHALE: How is the DoD’s MOSA [modular open system approach] mandate impacting military space designs? Does it go in hand in hand with this push we hear about towards leveraging COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] components in space?

FINE: I think it does go hand in hand with leveraging COTS. They come from that same core need where customers want increased speed and agility [in] a rapidly changing environment. Everyone wants faster time to market, and they rarely have time to be bespoke. So, it does come from that same core need. In your magazine, you had a great article from Dawn Zoldi [April/May 2025, “The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor: MOSA in flight”] on what Lockheed Martin was doing to create platform architectures and how they were digitally modified for different missions and applications. That trend has continued, I think, and I’m seeing a similar approach at many of the major players in the industry.

McHALE: Regarding COTS, it was often considered a nasty four-letter word in the military space market, because the C stood for “commercial.” But now you’re seeing the phrase “COTS in space” much more often. The price requirements are increasing demand for COTS components. How do you meet that demand for COTS while maintaining reliability?

FINE: Part of it is developing with space in mind [from the beginning], thinking about space as part of the requirements for [each] product. The other thing we’re doing is we’ve created flows specifically tailored at a step-down tiers from that traditional space, Class V product, where we have “commercial space high” or CSH [product screening and qualification flow] that is leveraging the native plastic package, leveraging the cost efficiencies of commercial manufacturing and the reliability that comes with the commercial production scale. You get lower failure-in-time (FIT) rates when you’re producing in mass versus producing just a couple units at a time. We leverage that commercial manufacturing, but then we still put that product through a full quality-control inspection and 240-hour burn in. It’s a best-of-both-worlds scenario where you use that plastic product, you get the smaller form factors, you get more modern technology, but you still have a lot of confidence that you’re not going to have early-life failures, infant mortality with those products.

Stepping down from that, we have our commercial space low offering, which is essentially like a space-enhanced product, where we’ve done things to validate the product for space, but will offer radiation testing on that product and wafer traceability. We’ll make sure there’s no little things like that that take it a step up from COTS. Basically you’re getting a COTS product, or COTS-like, and we can price them much more aggressively because we’re leveraging our commercial manufacturing flows. We’re offering different things for different missions. We know there are going to be some missions where pure COTS or automotive products are going to be used. We want to support those customers, too. We’re not here to tell you have to use a certain type of product from us. We want to have an offering that can support different types of missions for different lengths, with different types of products.

McHALE: How does the government funding for microelectronics – talking about the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 – impact defense space systems, and when will we see the impact?

FINE: ADI is committed to robust supply chain and supply-chain security, with or without CHIPS Act funding. This is something is something that we’re going to do regardless. We have already built in redundancy to Taiwan into the way we manufacture our products. We have a plan to get redundant to Taiwan and China in manufacturing over the next couple of years, whether that’s keeping a large-volume die bank, or whether that’s actually duplicating our foundry processes at other at other foundries outside of Taiwan and China. On a commercial level, on a broad ADI level, we are already looking for that reliability. But ADI is poised to receive CHIPS Act funding. A portion of this will be used to expand our trusted-manufacturing facility in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, where we [produce] the vast majority of our RF space products and do integrated assemblies there for defensive customers.

McHALE: From a disruption standpoint, what do you see being a disrupter in the space market? A technology? A procurement strategy? A couple years ago, I had a gentleman in the space industry say the disruptor would be COTS in space as a procurement strategy. What do you see?

FINE: I think that procurement strategy is valid. [It’s] already happening. I think that the procurement strategy is changing [now]. But I think the big change 10 years from now will be the intelligent edge. We will see significantly more compute power on the satellite itself, so AI [artificial intelligence] can be leveraged to preprocess the data before transmitting back to Earth, which reduces the packet size that has to come back and reduces power up there. This then dovetails into autonomous maneuvering, broader connectivity, both on Earth and in space. I think even farther out, maybe not quite as far as we think, the lunar economy will start to start to pop up. And we’re already seeing seeds of that planting as I talk to customers in the space market.

