Line-replaceable unit (LRU) displays to be produced for L3Harris by IEE

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

IEE photo

SYLMAR, Calif. Military-display manufacturer IEE is moving into the production phase of its contract with L3Harris that calls for IEE to deliver hundreds of 3ATI electronic warfare (EW) multi-function displays (MFDs).

The IEE move into production follows the recent first-flight success of the L3Harris all-digital Viper Shield EW system in the single-seat F-16 Block 70. IEE’s 3ATI is a critical part of the Viper Shield system as it serves as the cockpit-display portion of a multi-LRU EW system (EWS), according to the IEE announcement.



The 3ATI is described by IEE as a full-color smart display that presents threat data and diagnostic functions for the EWS while functioning as the aircrew controller of the EWS. The six-button unit offers the user controls to start built-in test, prioritize threats, change modes, and mute audio; it can also bring up selective menus to regulate and change mission characteristics of the EWS. It features a two-position brightness-control button to regulate screen brightness from night vision through daylight-readable luminance.

IEE says that the 3ATI is customizable to size, resolution, interface, and bezel design.