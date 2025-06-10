Radar pact continues between U.S. Navy and Raytheon under $646 million contract

Military Embedded Systems

June 10, 2025

Image courtesy RTX

ANDOVER, Mass. Raytheon (an RTX business) reports that it signed an agreement with the U.S. Navy worth $646 million to continue producing AN/SPY-6(V) radars for Navy ships; this is the fourth option exercised from the March 2022 hardware, production and sustainment contract that is valued up to $3 billion over five years.

Under the terms of the latest option, Raytheon will deliver four additional radars to the Navy, increasing the total amount of radars under contract for procurement to 42.

“SPY-6 enables the U.S. Navy to see further than they've ever seen before, providing sailors with more time to respond to detected threats,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon.

The company states that most of the work under this latest contract will take place at the Andover, Massachusetts facility through 2028.

