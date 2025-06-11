Werlatone celebrates 60 years at 2025 IMS show

Press Release

PATTERSON, NY. Werlatone, Inc. is inviting visitors to the 2025 IEEE Microwave Theory & Techniques Society (MTT-S) International Microwave Symposium (IMS) to celebrate its 60th year in the RF/microwave industry. Exhibiting June 17-19, 2025 at booth #1327 in San Francisco’s Moscone Center, Werlatone was founded in 1965 in Brewster, NY by Glenn Werlau and family.

The company initially was part of a solution to develop a military-grade exciter for Airborne Instruments Laboratory (AIL) on the EA-6B Prowler electronic-warfare (EW) aircraft. Started as a “garage-shop” operation, Werlatone has evolved its engineering and manufacturing strategies to become a leading supplier of high-power, passive wideband RF/microwave solutions for major aerospace and defense (A&D) contractors for communications, electronic warfare (EW), and radar systems. Product lines include passive components such as directional couplers, 90- and 180-deg. hybrids, and power combiners/dividers as well as integrated combinations of the components such as multifunction modules and beamforming networks.

Werlatone’s steady growth can be attributed to dedicated engineering, sophisticated on-premises manufacturing, and an in-house test laboratory capable of generating and measuring high-power RF/microwave signals for real-world product characterization. Working to 6 GHz through 2010, the company has extended its range to DC to 18 GHz over the past decade. By investing in integrated approaches to design and manufacturing, Werlatone has earned a unique position in the high-frequency electronics industry for high power levels within components and assemblies that also meet or exceed the most stringent requirements for reduced size, weight, and power with low cost (SWaP-C).

In 2010, for example, the company introduced wideband quadrature hybrids including in miniature surface-mount-technology (SMT) housings. Useful for broadband, high-power applications, these innovative hybrids also encouraged the design and development of compact, high-power beamformers. With a base of 70% military and 30% commercial customers, after 60 years Werlatone remains dedicated to solving wideband RF power challenges.

As industry requirements for high power, frequency, and bandwidth lead to smaller, lighter component and assembly solutions, Werlatone has invested heavily in research and development (R&D), such as for advanced thermal management techniques. It has been possible to stay ahead of advances in solid-state transistor power by creatively combining design approaches into smaller solutions capable of handling higher power levels. Solutions often employ innovative impedance transformation techniques, high-power components, and combinations of additional components such as isolators and circulators to develop a readily manufacturable solution capable of fitting within a small footprint.

With 30 active patents and serval other patents pending, Werlatone reinforces its creative design approaches with a comprehensive test laboratory capable of generating and analyzing extremely high power levels from DC to 18 GHz, at power levels as high as 100 W CW and much higher in peak (pulsed) form. After 60 years of engineering, manufacturing, and test, innovations continue to flow at a steady pace, including digital RF power meters with 40-dB dynamic range and better than ±5% accuracy capable of simultaneous forward and reverse power measurements. For high power, Werlatone has developed radial dividers and combiners with waveguide and coaxial interconnects capable of handling levels to 64 kW CW and 200 kW peak. The firm’s dedicated staff continues to advance custom solutions based on its core high-power technologies, as they attempt to provide customers with broadband, high-frequency solutions that serve a variety of airborne, fixed, ground mobile, shipboard, and space applications.

Werlatone, Inc.

(845) 278 2220

https://werlatone.com