Military Embedded Systems

In-space laser power beaming experiment to be conducted by NRL

News

March 14, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

In-space laser power beaming experiment to be conducted by NRL

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory soon will launch the Space Wireless Energy Laser Link (SWELL), an in-space laser power beaming experiment, the NRL announced in a statement.

SWELL will demonstrate laser power beaming in space as part of the U.S. Department of Defense Space Test Program (STP) H9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) March 15, the statement adds.

"SWELL is one of several experiments that will launch aboard the SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle to the ISS for the yearlong mission to collect data during a laser power beaming link in space conditions," the statement reads. "The experiment, which is sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment (OUSD (A&S)) and supported by the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF), will explore challenges for power beaming’s viability for space applications, and also highlight the possibilities for using power beaming to address energy challenges on Earth."

During the experiment, NRL will identify focus areas for developing links of greater power and longer distance in space, the statement continues, noting that the aim is to "pave the way for rapid, resilient, and flexible energy delivery systems."

Categories
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned
U.S. Army graphic by Army Futures Command
Blog
Army Project Convergence 2023 exercises canceled, and UFOs take a high-speed turn

March 14, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Herley becomes part of CAES, adding RF capability

March 15, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
NIST graphic.
News
Cybersecurity and semiconductors initial focus for CHIPS Act projects

March 15, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
Northrop Grumman graphic.
News
Missile-warning satellites get VR boost for accelerated development

March 15, 2023
More Comms