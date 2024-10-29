GhostEye MR radar tracks high-speed targets in DoD test

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, California. Raytheon demonstrated its GhostEye MR radar’s capabilities at the Gray Flag 2024 joint test event in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy, the company announced in a statement.

During the test, GhostEye MR tracked various high-speed targets over water, the statement reads. The event, part of the Defense Department’s Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve (RDER) program, provided a realistic combat scenario to assess the radar’s performance in maritime environments, the company says.

GhostEye MR, designed for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), offers 360-degree surveillance and fire control and can detect and identify threats including those used in high-volume raid attacks, the company says. The radar also incorporates software-defined apertures from the U.S. Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) program.