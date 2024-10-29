Military Embedded Systems

GhostEye MR radar tracks high-speed targets in DoD test

News

October 29, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

GhostEye MR radar tracks high-speed targets in DoD test
Image via Raytheon

NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY POINT MUGU, California. Raytheon demonstrated its GhostEye MR radar’s capabilities at the Gray Flag 2024 joint test event in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy, the company announced in a statement.

During the test, GhostEye MR tracked various high-speed targets over water, the statement reads. The event, part of the Defense Department’s Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve (RDER) program, provided a realistic combat scenario to assess the radar’s performance in maritime environments, the company says.

GhostEye MR, designed for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), offers 360-degree surveillance and fire control and can detect and identify threats including those used in high-volume raid attacks, the company says. The radar also incorporates software-defined apertures from the U.S. Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) program.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
C-390 multi-mission transport aircraft to be delivered to Czech Republic

October 25, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Stock illustration
News
High-power laser system to be supplied to Israeli Iron Beam air defense by Elbit

October 29, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
GhostEye MR radar tracks high-speed targets in DoD test

October 29, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber