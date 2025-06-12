Military Embedded Systems

Bloomy announces commercialization of eSoldier advanced power monitoring system

Product

June 12, 2025

Bloomy announces commercialization of eSoldier advanced power monitoring system
Image courtesy Bloomy

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. Automated test solution provider Bloomy Controls announced the commercial availability of the eSoldier Power Monitoring System, which was developed by Bloomy together with the U.S. Army Development Command Soldier Center (DEVCOM-SC).

According to the Bloomy announcement, its system represents a breakthrough in tracking and analyzing the power consumption of multiple soldier-worn, battery-operated electronic devices and other mobile equipment that troops need during military operations.

The eSoldier system, which Bloomy asserts has been rigorously field-tested by the Army, enables precise monitoring of as many as 12 channels of power consumption and other sensor data. The small, lightweight eSoldier system features an innovative distributed sensor architecture that enables the system to be easily and unobtrusively worn by deployed soldiers or mounted on mobile platforms during field exercises.

Featured Companies

Bloomy

68 Nutmeg Road South
South Windsor, CT 06074
Website
(860) 298-9925
Unmanned
Image via L3Harris
News
T4 robots chosen by Belgian MOD for EOD operations

June 13, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image via Curtiss-Wright
News
High-speed data acquisition systems to be supplied to U.S. Air Force

June 13, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Image: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
News
NSA approves Persistent Systems Wave Relay for classified information transfers

June 09, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy Bloomy
Product
Bloomy announces commercialization of eSoldier advanced power monitoring system

June 12, 2025

More Comms