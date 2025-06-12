Bloomy announces commercialization of eSoldier advanced power monitoring system

Image courtesy Bloomy

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. Automated test solution provider Bloomy Controls announced the commercial availability of the eSoldier Power Monitoring System, which was developed by Bloomy together with the U.S. Army Development Command Soldier Center (DEVCOM-SC).

According to the Bloomy announcement, its system represents a breakthrough in tracking and analyzing the power consumption of multiple soldier-worn, battery-operated electronic devices and other mobile equipment that troops need during military operations.

The eSoldier system, which Bloomy asserts has been rigorously field-tested by the Army, enables precise monitoring of as many as 12 channels of power consumption and other sensor data. The small, lightweight eSoldier system features an innovative distributed sensor architecture that enables the system to be easily and unobtrusively worn by deployed soldiers or mounted on mobile platforms during field exercises.