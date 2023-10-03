Robotic Combat Vehicle prototypes to be designed by four companies for U.S. Army

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DETROIT ARSENAL, Michigan. The U.S. Army has chosen four companies to design and create prototypes for the Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) as part of Phase I of a multi-phase competition, the service announced in a statement.

The companies selected for this initiative are McQ, Inc. of Fredericksburg, VA; Textron Systems Corporation from Hunt Valley, MD; General Dynamics Land Systems located in Sterling Heights, MI; and Oshkosh Defense, LLC based in Oshkosh, WI, the Army says.

Each of the aforementioned companies is expected to develop and present two platform prototypes by August 2024. These will be used for platform mobility tests and Soldier touchpoints to ensure the designs align with the Army's needs for a lightweight, modular, and easily upgradeable robotic combat vehicle, the statement reads. The Army anticipates full-scale production by 2030.

The RCV-Light is envisioned to enhance situational awareness, firepower, and strategic options for Army units, especially in multi-domain operations, the statement reads, adding that these uncrewed vehicles can either be remotely operated or be programmed to function semi-autonomously. The Army envisions them serving roles like "scouts" or "escorts" alongside manned combat vehicles.