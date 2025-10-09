Getac Laptop Blends Powerful AI-Powered Performance with Sustainable Manufacturing in a Versatile Rugged Form Factor

IRVINE, Calif. Getac Technology Corp., a provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of its new S510AD laptop, a powerful rugged PC built around AMD Ryzen AI processing technology, for professionals who need advanced edge-AI performance in demanding field and industrial environments.

The S510AD is purpose-built to boost productivity in challenging field situations and scenarios. Its spacious 15.6” Full HD screen with 1,000 nits of brightness and sunlight-readable display makes performing complex field tasks quick and easy in a wide range of weather conditions. A large touchpad and optional multitouch screen ensure smooth operation, even when wearing gloves or working in rain and snow, while an optional dual hot-swappable battery configuration helps minimize downtime. The S510AD also boasts an extensive list of connectivity and data transfer options including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 as standard, with options such as 4G-LTE, 5G Sub-6, Dual SIM and dedicated GPS also available if required.

The product is a highly versatile rugged solution that’s ideally suited to industries such as defense, automotive, utilities, field services, and public safety, where access to real-time diagnostics, intelligent automation, and secure offline processing enables professionals to make faster decisions and achieve greater operational efficiency.