Counter-UAS manufacturing line established in Europe by DroneShield

News

March 11, 2026

Image via DroneShield

SYDNEY, Australia. DroneShield has established a counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) manufacturing line in the European Union through a collaboration with a contract manufacturer, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the new production arrangement includes assembly and component manufacturing for counter-UAS systems, including printed circuit board assembly, precision machining, cable and wire harness assembly, and system testing. DroneShield says production is already underway, with deliveries scheduled for mid-2026.

The company says the European line is intended to support procurement opportunities that place emphasis on regional production, supply chain resilience, and sovereign industrial capability. According to the statement, DroneShield has also set up a supply chain based primarily in the European Union to support the effort.

DroneShield says this is its only production line currently located outside Australia. The company also says the European expansion is part of a wider manufacturing plan aimed at increasing its annual production capacity from about $500 million in 2025 to $2.4 billion by the end of 2026, according to the statement.

The company says the production increase is intended to support military, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure demand for counter-UAS systems in Europe and other markets.

Counter-UAS manufacturing line established in Europe by DroneShield

March 11, 2026

