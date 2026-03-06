Military Embedded Systems

MOSA based avionics test solution garners $12.5 million USAF contract

March 06, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Mitchell Y/Unsplash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Design and test engineering firm Keysight Technologies signed a $12.5 million follow-on contract with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to provide kits for assembling the Versatile Diagnostic Automatic Test Station (VDATS), a modular open systems approach (MOSA)-based automatic test solution for avionics maintenance and repair. 

According to the award announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the VDATS standardized automated test platform system enables the Air Force to efficiently test and validate the electronic components and subsystems used across its fleet of military aircraft, for all kinds of platforms including fighters, bombers, cargo planes, helicopters, and drones. 

The VDATS tester can be used in two configurations -- the DA-1 for most analog and light digital requirements, or the DA-2 for deep test of advanced avionics. It also features a radio-frequency roll-up assembly for standard RF test capability.

Work on the new follow-on order is expected to be completed during March 2026.

Featured Companies

Keysight Technologies

1400 Fountaingrove Parkway
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Website

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website
