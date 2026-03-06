MOSA based avionics test solution garners $12.5 million USAF contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Mitchell Y/Unsplash COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Design and test engineering firm Keysight Technologies signed a $12.5 million follow-on contract with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to provide kits for assembling the Versatile Diagnostic Automatic Test Station (VDATS), a modular open systems approach (MOSA)-based automatic test solution for avionics maintenance and repair.

According to the award announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the VDATS standardized automated test platform system enables the Air Force to efficiently test and validate the electronic components and subsystems used across its fleet of military aircraft, for all kinds of platforms including fighters, bombers, cargo planes, helicopters, and drones.

The VDATS tester can be used in two configurations -- the DA-1 for most analog and light digital requirements, or the DA-2 for deep test of advanced avionics. It also features a radio-frequency roll-up assembly for standard RF test capability.

Work on the new follow-on order is expected to be completed during March 2026.